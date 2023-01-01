Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Forte

62,407 KM

Details Description

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte

2021 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Forte

LX

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
62,407KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9998036
  • Stock #: D8366
  • VIN: 3KPF24AD6ME356981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,407 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Streaming Audio

This 2021 Kia Forte is for sale today.

Very reminiscent of the flagship Stinger, this Kia Forte has the good looks to match its outstanding performance capabilities. With a spacious interior seldom found in a compact sedan, this Forte offers affordable practicality for a vibrant and active family. Further complementing the quality of this vehicle is the excellent fit and finish, both inside and out, allowing for a solid feeling regardless of the road surface or condition.This sedan has 62,407 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Forte's trim level is LX. This Kia Forte LX comes with a lot of great standard features like heated front seats, a leather wrapped shift knob, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps and heated side mirrors. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB inputs and streaming audio.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2015 Dodge Journey C...
 118,516 KM
$13,498 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Sienna L...
 146,992 KM
$35,498 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 221,764 KM
$14,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory