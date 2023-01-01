$23,998+ tax & licensing
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
LX
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
62,407KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9998036
- Stock #: D8366
- VIN: 3KPF24AD6ME356981
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,407 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Kia Forte is for sale today.
Very reminiscent of the flagship Stinger, this Kia Forte has the good looks to match its outstanding performance capabilities. With a spacious interior seldom found in a compact sedan, this Forte offers affordable practicality for a vibrant and active family. Further complementing the quality of this vehicle is the excellent fit and finish, both inside and out, allowing for a solid feeling regardless of the road surface or condition.This sedan has 62,407 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forte's trim level is LX. This Kia Forte LX comes with a lot of great standard features like heated front seats, a leather wrapped shift knob, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps and heated side mirrors. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB inputs and streaming audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
