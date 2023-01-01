2021 Kia Rio

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 4 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10622658

10622658 Stock #: 16642

16642 VIN: 3KPA25AD1ME386602

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16642

Mileage 37,401 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.