Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Rio

37,401 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Rio

2021 Kia Rio

5-Door LX+ IVT Back Up Camera HD Radio Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Rio

5-Door LX+ IVT Back Up Camera HD Radio Heated Front Seats

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

  1. 10622658
  2. 10622658
  3. 10622658
  4. 10622658
  5. 10622658
  6. 10622658
  7. 10622658
  8. 10622658
  9. 10622658
  10. 10622658
  11. 10622658
  12. 10622658
  13. 10622658
  14. 10622658
  15. 10622658
  16. 10622658
  17. 10622658
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
37,401KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10622658
  • Stock #: 16642
  • VIN: 3KPA25AD1ME386602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16642
  • Mileage 37,401 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars

2020 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 98,281 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Infiniti QX60 S...
 44,232 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Renegade T...
 5,202 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Two Guys Quality Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-6244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory