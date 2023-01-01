$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
2021 Kia Sportage
2021 Kia Sportage
LX AWD Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats & Mirrors
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
45,259KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9643804
- Stock #: 16171
- VIN: KNDPMCAC1M7940432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour black cherry
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16171
- Mileage 45,259 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3