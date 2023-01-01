Menu
2021 Kia Sportage

45,259 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

2021 Kia Sportage

2021 Kia Sportage

LX AWD Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats & Mirrors

2021 Kia Sportage

LX AWD Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats & Mirrors

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

  1. 9643804
  2. 9643804
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,259KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9643804
  • Stock #: 16171
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC1M7940432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour black cherry
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16171
  • Mileage 45,259 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
