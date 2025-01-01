$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lincoln Corsair
Standard
2021 Lincoln Corsair
Standard
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,817KM
VIN 5LMCJ1D97MUL14485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,817 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, LED Lights, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Climate Control, Sync 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi, Rear Camera
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Lincoln Corsair is for sale today.
This 2021 Lincoln Corsair was designed to be an evolution of luxury. Taking the comfort and technology that we all expect from Lincoln and adding thrilling driving dynamics and family friendly functionality. For the next step in luxury compact SUVs, this intuitive, thrilling, and comforting Corsair is an easy choice.This SUV has 64,817 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corsair's trim level is Standard. For that classic Lincoln style, this SUV comes equipped with dual chrome exhaust tips, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior cladding and window trim, heated power side mirrors with power folding, chrome grille, power liftgate, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and highbeams, and perimeter and approach lights. Stay connected with Lincoln premium audio, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi, and navigation with an 8 inch touchscreen. The interior style and safety features are out of this world with Wollsdorf leather steering wheel, proximity keys for hands-free entry, dual zone automatic climate control, heated seats, interior ambient lighting, memory settings for driver, remote start, rear parking sensors, a top speed and max volume limit setting, and Lincoln Co-Pilot360 with blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, and lane keep assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMCJ1D97MUL14485.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 Lincoln Corsair