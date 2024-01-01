$26,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GX
2021 Mazda CX-5
GX
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,639KM
VIN JM3KFBBL2M0127503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,639 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Active Brake Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Touchscreen, Rear Collision Warning, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Mazda CX-5 is for sale today.
The 2021 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2021 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 43,639 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GX. With luxurious features like heated front seats, advanced blind spot monitoring and Smart City active brake assist, this CX-5 feels like the SUV of the future. This incredible SUV also includes a large touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED lighting, stylish aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors, a multifunction steering wheel with built in cruise control, a wide angle rearview camera, rear collision warning and a proximity key for push button start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2021 Mazda CX-5