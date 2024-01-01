2021 Mazda CX-5

Menu
Experience luxury and cutting-edge technology with this feature-packed vehicle.

Designed to elevate your driving experience, it boasts a premium Bose sound system with 10 speakers and seamless connectivity through AppLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Navigate with ease using the integrated Mazda Connect Navigation system.

Stay comfortable year-round with heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel. Enjoy the convenience of a power moonroof, power liftgate, and dual-zone automatic temperature control. Safety is paramount with advanced features such as dual front and side impact airbags, an emergency communication system, and an exterior parking camera.

Drive confidently with the vehicles electronic stability control, four-wheel independent suspension, and speed-sensing steering.

Additional highlights include:

Exterior & Lighting: Sleek body-colored bumpers, auto high-beam headlights, fog lights, and rain-sensing wipers.
Interior & Comfort: Leather upholstery, memory seat, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and a heads-up display.
Convenience: Remote keyless entry, garage door transmitter, and a power driver and passenger seat.
Performance: 4.624 axle ratio, 4-wheel disc brakes, ABS brakes, and traction control.

Stay informed with a trip computer, low tire pressure warning, and outside temperature display.

This vehicle is designed for those who appreciate comfort, convenience, and safety, all wrapped in a stylish package.

VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
38,254KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDM6M0108913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 38,254 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

