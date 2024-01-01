$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
GT
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
GT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,248KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4AJVAW9MU607525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,248 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Forward Collision Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Steering Wheel, Streaming Audio, LED Lights
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Mitsubishi RVR is for sale today.
Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This SUV has 85,248 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RVR's trim level is GT. Stepping up to this premium level RVR GT is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with all?wheel control, a massive power sunroof, stylish aluminum wheels, leather heated front seats and heated leather steering wheel, a 710-watt Rockford-Fosgate audio system and a power driver's seat. Additional features include lane departure warning with forward collision alert, blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, proximity remote keyless entry and automatic climate control, LED headlights and fog lights, hill start assist, power heated side mirrors and an 8 inch color screen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM, plus so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Mitsubishi RVR is for sale today.
Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This SUV has 85,248 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RVR's trim level is GT. Stepping up to this premium level RVR GT is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with all?wheel control, a massive power sunroof, stylish aluminum wheels, leather heated front seats and heated leather steering wheel, a 710-watt Rockford-Fosgate audio system and a power driver's seat. Additional features include lane departure warning with forward collision alert, blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, proximity remote keyless entry and automatic climate control, LED headlights and fog lights, hill start assist, power heated side mirrors and an 8 inch color screen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM, plus so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2020 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury - Low Mileage 33,882 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 50,847 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass NORTH 75,183 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 Mitsubishi RVR