Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Automatic Emergency Braking, Hands Free Texting, Accented Alloy Wheels, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Parking Sensors

This 2021 Nissan Rogue is for sale today.

With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 39,449 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogues trim level is S. This Rogue adds plenty of value and comes with accented alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic front headlights, chrome side window trim, heated side mirrors, a proximity key for keyless entry and push button start. The technology and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect, a touchscreen for your infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and heated steering wheel, a rearview monitor, blind spot detection, lane departure warning and automatic braking.

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2021 Nissan Rogue

39,449 KM

$29,498

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue

S

2021 Nissan Rogue

S

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$29,498

+ taxes & licensing

39,449KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT3AA0MC809311

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,449 KM

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Automatic Emergency Braking, Hands Free Texting, Accented Alloy Wheels, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Parking Sensors

This 2021 Nissan Rogue is for sale today.

With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 39,449 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is S. This Rogue adds plenty of value and comes with accented alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic front headlights, chrome side window trim, heated side mirrors, a proximity key for keyless entry and push button start. The technology and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect, a touchscreen for your infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and heated steering wheel, a rearview monitor, blind spot detection, lane departure warning and automatic braking.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

$29,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2021 Nissan Rogue