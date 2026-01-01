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<span style=color:rgb 58 , 58 , 58 ><strong>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. </strong></span>

2021 Nissan Sentra

45,752 KM

Details Description Features

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Nissan Sentra

SV SV CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14453215

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV SV CVT

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

  1. 14453215
  2. 14453215
  3. 14453215
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$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
45,752KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV6MY204952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 15575A
  • Mileage 45,752 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
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833-977-1235

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$18,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2021 Nissan Sentra