$39,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$39,498
+ taxes & licensing
41,902KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6RR7KG4MG710270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,902 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors
This 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 41,902 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Tradesman. This highly capable Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman is a serious work truck that comes well equipped with an easy to clean rugged vinyl floor, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. This Ram 1500 stands ready to serve with a ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KG4MG710270.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
This 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 41,902 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Tradesman. This highly capable Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman is a serious work truck that comes well equipped with an easy to clean rugged vinyl floor, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. This Ram 1500 stands ready to serve with a ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KG4MG710270.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali - Low Mileage 27,710 KM $62,498 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-3 GS 93,121 KM $18,698 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte EX 115,686 KM $16,498 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,498
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 RAM 1500 Classic