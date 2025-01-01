$33,500+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,150KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT6MS594915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Climate Control, Rear Camera, Touchscreen, SiriusXM
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 108,150 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Warlock. This gothic looking Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is an awesome truck that comes with black aluminum wheels and dark exterior accents, front fog lamps, powder-coated front and rear bumpers, a touchscreen infotainment system that features wireless streaming audio and SiriusXM radio. This limited-edition truck also comes with a lift kit and heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability plus trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, a ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, automatic headlights, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT6MS594915.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
2021 RAM 1500 Classic