2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited w/Eyesight - Low Mileage
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited w/Eyesight - Low Mileage
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
12,676KM
Used
VIN JF2GTHNC6M8279664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,676 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is for sale today.
Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.This low mileage SUV has just 12,676 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Limited w/Eyesight. This Crosstrek Limited is the top trim complete with Subaru's patented EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. This safety package comes on top of an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), and a premium sound system. For comfort, this crossover has dual zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, leather seats, a 6 way power driver's seat and a power sunroof. For safety, it packs in steering responsive, automatic LED headlamps, and Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System (SRVD) with blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross traffic alert. The CVT comes equipped with X Mode for even more rugged off road capability.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek