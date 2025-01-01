$28,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,799KM
VIN JTNKHMBX1M1102485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,799 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Toyota C-HR is for sale today.
The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This low mileage SUV has just 34,799 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our C-HR's trim level is XLE Premium. Upgrading to this XLE Premium package is a great choice as it comes with unique aluminum wheels, heated sport seats with a power driver seat, a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus, USB input and a heated steering wheel. Additional features include LED lights, Toyota's smart key with push button start, dual zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitoring and heated power side mirrors plus much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
2021 Toyota C-HR