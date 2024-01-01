$34,500+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$34,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,750KM
VIN 2T3BWRFV0MW126343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today.
Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! This SUV has 56,750 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 219HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is LE. This RAV4 LE comes with some impressive features such as sport, ECO & normal driving modes, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB and aux inputs, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, steering wheel with audio controls and a rear view camera. Additional features includes LED headlights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Forward Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2021 Toyota RAV4