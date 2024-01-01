Menu
This 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is for sale today. 

While this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is definitely well designed and exceptionally well put together, what sets it aside as one of the best and most comfortable SUVs is the spacious interior. Easily accommodating 7 adults in complete comfort, the Atlas has its sight set on passenger comfort and safety much more than being an agile, sporty, and cramped SUV. The Atlas delivers excellent on road capabilities and a luxurious ride quality while seated in a roomy, airy, extremely well designed cabin.This SUV has 91,759 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

VIN 1V2BR2CA0MC559789

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 91,759 KM

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is for sale today.

While this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is definitely well designed and exceptionally well put together, what sets it aside as one of the best and most comfortable SUV's is the spacious interior. Easily accommodating 7 adults in complete comfort, the Atlas has its sight set on passenger comfort and safety much more than being an agile, sporty, and cramped SUV. The Atlas delivers excellent on road capabilities and a luxurious ride quality while seated in a roomy, airy, extremely well designed cabin.This SUV has 91,759 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

$33,998 + tax & licensing

2021 Volkswagen Atlas HIGHLINE
2021 Volkswagen Atlas