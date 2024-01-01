$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Highline 3.6 FSI
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Highline 3.6 FSI
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,880KM
VIN 1V2BE2CA5MC214527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,880 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Satellite Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking, Streaming Audio
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is for sale today.
While this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is definitely well designed and exceptionally well put together, what sets it aside as one of the best and most comfortable SUV's is the spacious interior. Easily accommodating 7 adults in complete comfort, the Atlas has its sight set on passenger comfort and safety much more than being an agile, sporty, and cramped SUV. The Atlas delivers excellent on road capabilities and a luxurious ride quality while seated in a roomy, airy, extremely well designed cabin.This SUV has 89,880 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas Cross Sport's trim level is Highline 3.6 FSI. This Atlas Highline lives up to its name with power - heated and cooled premium leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. Additional great features include a power liftgate, adaptive stop and go cruise, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with built in navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. The exterior chrome trim, elegant alloy wheels, fog lamps bring extra elegance and class, while the blind spot assist sensors, front collision mitigation system and park distance control help keep you and your family extremely safe.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Regenerative Alternator
3.60 Axle Ratio
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 6-Cyl, 3.6 FSI 276 HP
73.9 L Fuel Tank
490.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Side Assist Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 8J x 20" Capricorn Alloy
Tires: 255/50R20 105T All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats w/driver memory function and 2-way power lumbar support
GVWR: 2,650 kgs (5,842 lbs)
Radio: 8.0" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: 6 speakers, wireless App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink), USB type C port (x2), satellite navigation, voice control, SiriusXM satellite radio and Bluetooth mobil...
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 Volkswagen Atlas