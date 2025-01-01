$21,500+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,389KM
VIN 3VWE57BU9MM029013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,389 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen, Aluminum Wheels, App Connect, SiriusXM
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 103,389 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline. Upgrade to this Jetta Highline and you'll get features like these aluminum wheels, a large Rail2Rail power sunroof, leatherette heated seats and a heated-leather wrapped steering wheel, fully automatic LED headlamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, cruise control, a proximity key with remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
2021 Volkswagen Jetta