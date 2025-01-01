Menu
Navigation, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen, Aluminum Wheels, App Connect, SiriusXM

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today.

Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 103,389 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Jettas trim level is Highline. Upgrade to this Jetta Highline and youll get features like these aluminum wheels, a large Rail2Rail power sunroof, leatherette heated seats and a heated-leather wrapped steering wheel, fully automatic LED headlamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, cruise control, a proximity key with remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more.

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

103,389 KM

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

12496702

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,389KM
VIN 3VWE57BU9MM029013

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,389 KM

Navigation, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen, Aluminum Wheels, App Connect, SiriusXM


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today.

Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 103,389 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Jetta's trim level is Highline. Upgrade to this Jetta Highline and you'll get features like these aluminum wheels, a large Rail2Rail power sunroof, leatherette heated seats and a heated-leather wrapped steering wheel, fully automatic LED headlamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, cruise control, a proximity key with remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2021 Volkswagen Jetta