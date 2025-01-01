Menu
This 2022 Acura MDX is for sale today.

Driven as they come, this Acura MDX comes fresh and ready to rip with 5 selectable and customizable drive modes to ensure that you stay connected to the road no matter the conditions. But why stop there? This SUV is more than just a capable family hauler, after all. With cutting edge technology, supreme comfort for all passengers, and surprising cargo space, this Acura MDX is the obvious choice for you next family adventure vehicle.This SUV has 90,562 kms. Its red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2022 Acura MDX

90,562 KM

$58,998

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Acura MDX

Type S SH-AWD

12691263

2022 Acura MDX

Type S SH-AWD

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$58,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,562KM
VIN 5J8YD8H86NL800020

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,562 KM

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2022 Acura MDX is for sale today.

Driven as they come, this Acura MDX comes fresh and ready to rip with 5 selectable and customizable drive modes to ensure that you stay connected to the road no matter the conditions. But why stop there? This SUV is more than just a capable family hauler, after all. With cutting edge technology, supreme comfort for all passengers, and surprising cargo space, this Acura MDX is the obvious choice for you next family adventure vehicle.This SUV has 90,562 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

