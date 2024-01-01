Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto!</b> This Buick Envision is the epitome of luxury crossover with a host of driver assistance technology and comfort features. This 2022 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2022 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2022 Buick Envision. This SUV has 48,808 kms. Its ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our Envisions trim level is Preferred. This Envision Preferred is loaded with some excellent features like an modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, voice recognition, and USB input jacks. This impressive crossover also comes equipped with a remote start, 4G WiFi, power front seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone automatic climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology, and stylish aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$244.64</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

2022 Buick Envision

48,808 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Buick Envision

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Buick Envision

Preferred

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Contact Seller

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,808KM
VIN LRBFZMR47ND141224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5810A
  • Mileage 48,808 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto!



This Buick Envision is the epitome of luxury crossover with a host of driver assistance technology and comfort features. This 2022 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2022 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2022 Buick Envision. This SUV has 48,808 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Envision's trim level is Preferred. This Envision Preferred is loaded with some excellent features like an modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, voice recognition, and USB input jacks. This impressive crossover also comes equipped with a remote start, 4G WiFi, power front seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone automatic climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology, and stylish aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $244.64 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Power Liftgate| Aluminum Wheels| Remote Start| Lane Keep Assist| Android Auto| Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SR 105,782 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Aveo LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2011 Chevrolet Aveo LT 35,638 KM $8,988 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport w/1LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2011 Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport w/1LT 67,546 KM $46,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

Contact Seller
2022 Buick Envision