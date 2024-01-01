$31,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Buick Envision
Preferred
2022 Buick Envision
Preferred
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$31,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,808KM
VIN LRBFZMR47ND141224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5810A
- Mileage 48,808 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto!
This Buick Envision is the epitome of luxury crossover with a host of driver assistance technology and comfort features. This 2022 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2022 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2022 Buick Envision. This SUV has 48,808 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Preferred. This Envision Preferred is loaded with some excellent features like an modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, voice recognition, and USB input jacks. This impressive crossover also comes equipped with a remote start, 4G WiFi, power front seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone automatic climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology, and stylish aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $244.64 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Power Liftgate| Aluminum Wheels| Remote Start| Lane Keep Assist| Android Auto| Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
$31,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2022 Buick Envision