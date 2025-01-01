Menu
2022 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Avenir

Get ready to command the roads in the stunning red 2022 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Avenir. This all-wheel drive SUV offers a smooth driving experience with its advanced handling capabilities, making every trip a joy. The Envision boasts a sophisticated exterior, accentuated by its bold hue and elegant alloy wheels. The sunroof or moonroof options provide an extra touch of luxury and let natural light fill the cabin. Inside, the leather-adorned interior is both comfortable and classy, featuring heated and cooled front seats that cater to every season. Every passenger rides in comfort with heated front and rear seats. Technology is at your fingertips with an array of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The heads-up display and navigation system ensure youre always on the right path, while the integrated smart device connection keeps you seamlessly connected. Safety is paramount with features like lane assist, a backup camera, and modern driver assistance systems making each drive secure for you and your passengers. Perfect for technology enthusiasts and families alike, the 2022 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Avenir is a top-choice SUV. Be sure to contact our dealership to learn more about this remarkable vehicle and arrange a test drive today!

2022 Buick Envision

68,248 KM

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Buick Envision

Avenir AWD 4dr Avenir

2022 Buick Envision

Avenir AWD 4dr Avenir

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,248KM
VIN LRBFZSR49ND071584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,248 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to command the roads in the stunning red 2022 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Avenir. This all-wheel drive SUV offers a smooth driving experience with its advanced handling capabilities, making every trip a joy.
The Envision boasts a sophisticated exterior, accentuated by its bold hue and elegant alloy wheels. The sunroof or moonroof options provide an extra touch of luxury and let natural light fill the cabin. Inside, the leather-adorned interior is both comfortable and classy, featuring heated and cooled front seats that cater to every season. Every passenger rides in comfort with heated front and rear seats.
Technology is at your fingertips with an array of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The heads-up display and navigation system ensure youre always on the right path, while the integrated smart device connection keeps you seamlessly connected. Safety is paramount with features like lane assist, a backup camera, and modern driver assistance systems making each drive secure for you and your passengers.
Perfect for technology enthusiasts and families alike, the 2022 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Avenir is a top-choice SUV. Be sure to contact our dealership to learn more about this remarkable vehicle and arrange a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$32,988

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2022 Buick Envision