$32,988+ taxes & licensing
2022 Buick Envision
Avenir AWD 4dr Avenir
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$32,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,248 KM
Get ready to command the roads in the stunning red 2022 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Avenir. This all-wheel drive SUV offers a smooth driving experience with its advanced handling capabilities, making every trip a joy.
The Envision boasts a sophisticated exterior, accentuated by its bold hue and elegant alloy wheels. The sunroof or moonroof options provide an extra touch of luxury and let natural light fill the cabin. Inside, the leather-adorned interior is both comfortable and classy, featuring heated and cooled front seats that cater to every season. Every passenger rides in comfort with heated front and rear seats.
Technology is at your fingertips with an array of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The heads-up display and navigation system ensure youre always on the right path, while the integrated smart device connection keeps you seamlessly connected. Safety is paramount with features like lane assist, a backup camera, and modern driver assistance systems making each drive secure for you and your passengers.
Perfect for technology enthusiasts and families alike, the 2022 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Avenir is a top-choice SUV. Be sure to contact our dealership to learn more about this remarkable vehicle and arrange a test drive today!
