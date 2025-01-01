$32,500+ taxes & licensing
2022 Buick Envision
Avenir
2022 Buick Envision
Avenir
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,568KM
VIN LRBFZSR40ND075930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,568 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Bose Premium Sound, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Head Up Display, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Change Alert
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Buick Envision is for sale today.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2022 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2022 Buick Envision. This SUV has 61,568 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Avenir. Designed to inspire, this top of the line Envision Avenir adds premium leather seats, a power sunroof, heads up display, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and power front seats. Additional features include a modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, wireless device charging, and a Bose premium audio system. This luxurious crossover also comes equipped with remote start, 4G WiFi, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology and much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2022 Buick Envision