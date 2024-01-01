$37,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Cadillac XT4
AWD Premium Luxury
2022 Cadillac XT4
AWD Premium Luxury
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$37,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,569KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GYFZDR42NF166807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Latte Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,569 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning!
With good fuel economy and a luxurious interior, there's a lot to love about this Cadillac XT4. This 2022 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
This Cadillac XT4 is your newest statement piece and it easily steals the show on any road. The luxury crossover's technology, comfort and convenience resets expectations and allows you to be more connected than ever before. With segment leading rear-leg room, this XT4 has the versatility and style to meet your every need. The only question left is, where will it take you? This SUV has 38,569 kms. It's latte metallic in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT4's trim level is Premium Luxury. Elevate your experience with this confident and contemporary XT4 Premium Luxury, as it comes with supportive leather seats that are powered in the front, a large 8 inch touch screen thats paired with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot connectivity, plus remote engine start. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, forward collision braking, Teen Driver technology, blind spot detection, an HD rear vision camera, OnStar and Cadillac connected services, LED lights, a hands free power rear liftgate and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $290.53 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
With good fuel economy and a luxurious interior, there's a lot to love about this Cadillac XT4. This 2022 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
This Cadillac XT4 is your newest statement piece and it easily steals the show on any road. The luxury crossover's technology, comfort and convenience resets expectations and allows you to be more connected than ever before. With segment leading rear-leg room, this XT4 has the versatility and style to meet your every need. The only question left is, where will it take you? This SUV has 38,569 kms. It's latte metallic in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT4's trim level is Premium Luxury. Elevate your experience with this confident and contemporary XT4 Premium Luxury, as it comes with supportive leather seats that are powered in the front, a large 8 inch touch screen thats paired with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot connectivity, plus remote engine start. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, forward collision braking, Teen Driver technology, blind spot detection, an HD rear vision camera, OnStar and Cadillac connected services, LED lights, a hands free power rear liftgate and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $290.53 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Leather Seats| Aluminum Wheels| Power Liftgate| Blind Spot Detection| Forward Collision Warning| Apple CarPlay| Android Auto| Remote Start| Power Seats| SiriusXM| 4G Wi-Fi| Onstar| LED Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD 82,494 KM $24,988 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport w/4LT 34,829 KM $43,988 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Custom Trail Boss 93,437 KM $38,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2022 Cadillac XT4