Experience the dynamic 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier in a striking white finish, featuring a smooth and reliable FWD drivetrain. This SUV ensures superior handling and efficiency, making it a perfect companion for urban drives and countryside escapes alike. With its sophisticated white exterior combined with a unique blue interior, the Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier promises to turn heads while delivering comfort and style. Equipped with alloy wheels and high-quality leather seats, it provides both practicality and luxury. Key features such as heated and cooled seats, a leather steering wheel, and adaptive cruise control enhance every journey, while the inclusion of a backup camera and parking sensors simplify maneuvering. Stay connected and entertained on the go with integrated technology such as a Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, satellite radio, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Safety is paramount with advanced driver assistance features including lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and heated mirrors ensuring you are prepared for various driving conditions. Whether youre a tech enthusiast, a family-oriented driver, or someone who appreciates comfort and style, the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier is tailored to fit your lifestyle.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

39,535 KM

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV Premier FWD 4dr Premier

12946763

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV Premier FWD 4dr Premier

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,535KM
VIN 1G1FZ6S09N4132473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the dynamic 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier in a striking white finish, featuring a smooth and reliable FWD drivetrain. This SUV ensures superior handling and efficiency, making it a perfect companion for urban drives and countryside escapes alike.
With its sophisticated white exterior combined with a unique blue interior, the Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier promises to turn heads while delivering comfort and style. Equipped with alloy wheels and high-quality leather seats, it provides both practicality and luxury. Key features such as heated and cooled seats, a leather steering wheel, and adaptive cruise control enhance every journey, while the inclusion of a backup camera and parking sensors simplify maneuvering.
Stay connected and entertained on the go with integrated technology such as a Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, satellite radio, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Safety is paramount with advanced driver assistance features including lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and heated mirrors ensuring you are prepared for various driving conditions.
Whether youre a tech enthusiast, a family-oriented driver, or someone who appreciates comfort and style, the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier is tailored to fit your lifestyle. Contact our dealership today to schedule a test drive and experience everything this exceptional vehicle has to offer firsthand!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$27,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2022 Chevrolet Bolt