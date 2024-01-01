Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!</b> This Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup with a bold design and a strong, efficient drivetrain. This 2022 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 84,496 kms. Its satin steel;jet black/dark as in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. Our Colorados trim level is WT. This Colorado is the midsize truck thats designed to take on adventure in style and make it look easy. This hard working truck comes with a 7 inch color touchscreen display and 6 speaker audio system, a rear vision camera, USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, a 4-way power driver seat, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, bluetooth streaming audio, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$252.29</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

84,496 KM

Details Description Features

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Contact Seller

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,496KM
VIN 1GCGTBENXN1118774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel;jet Black/dark As
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5862A
  • Mileage 84,496 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!



This Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup with a bold design and a strong, efficient drivetrain. This 2022 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 84,496 kms. It's satin steel;jet black/dark as in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Our Colorado's trim level is WT. This Colorado is the midsize truck that's designed to take on adventure in style and make it look easy. This hard working truck comes with a 7 inch color touchscreen display and 6 speaker audio system, a rear vision camera, USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, a 4-way power driver seat, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, bluetooth streaming audio, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $252.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Apple CarPlay| Android Auto| Power Seat| Rear View Camera| Touch Screen| Teen Driver Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2022 Buick Envision Preferred for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 Buick Envision Preferred 48,809 KM $31,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SR 107,158 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport w/1LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2011 Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport w/1LT 67,547 KM $46,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Colorado