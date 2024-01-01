$32,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Work Truck
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Work Truck
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$32,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,496KM
VIN 1GCGTBENXN1118774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel;jet Black/dark As
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5862A
- Mileage 84,496 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!
This Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup with a bold design and a strong, efficient drivetrain. This 2022 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 84,496 kms. It's satin steel;jet black/dark as in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is WT. This Colorado is the midsize truck that's designed to take on adventure in style and make it look easy. This hard working truck comes with a 7 inch color touchscreen display and 6 speaker audio system, a rear vision camera, USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, a 4-way power driver seat, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, bluetooth streaming audio, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $252.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Apple CarPlay| Android Auto| Power Seat| Rear View Camera| Touch Screen| Teen Driver Technology
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
2022 Chevrolet Colorado