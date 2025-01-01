$86,988+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Corvette
2LT Stingray Coupe 2LT
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$86,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 24,591 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of the open road with the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 2LT in a striking red finish. This rear-wheel-drive marvel is precision engineered to offer incredible handling and an exhilarating drive.
The Corvettes iconic silhouette is only enhanced by its vibrant red exterior, while the sleek lines and aerodynamic design speak to its legendary status. Inside, youre welcomed by luxurious leather seats and a leather steering wheel, both heated for your comfort. With power seats and windows, every drive feels effortlessly luxurious.
Stay connected with an advanced technology suite that includes a comprehensive navigation system, a heads-up display, and a backup camera to assist in parking. Enjoy entertainment on the go with a satellite radio and smart device integration, all while keeping connected with the built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. Safety features like lane assist and a prominent Bluetooth connection ensure you stay in control and focused at all times.
This Corvette is perfect for driving enthusiasts and sports car aficionados looking for a blend of performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology. Contact us today to schedule a test drive or learn more about this beautiful machine. Our team is ready to provide you with all the information you need to make this dream car yours.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Email Brian Cullen Motors
Brian Cullen Motors
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
833-977-1235