Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the thrill of the open road with the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 2LT in a striking red finish. This rear-wheel-drive marvel is precision engineered to offer incredible handling and an exhilarating drive. The Corvettes iconic silhouette is only enhanced by its vibrant red exterior, while the sleek lines and aerodynamic design speak to its legendary status. Inside, youre welcomed by luxurious leather seats and a leather steering wheel, both heated for your comfort. With power seats and windows, every drive feels effortlessly luxurious. Stay connected with an advanced technology suite that includes a comprehensive navigation system, a heads-up display, and a backup camera to assist in parking. Enjoy entertainment on the go with a satellite radio and smart device integration, all while keeping connected with the built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. Safety features like lane assist and a prominent Bluetooth connection ensure you stay in control and focused at all times. This Corvette is perfect for driving enthusiasts and sports car aficionados looking for a blend of performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology. Contact us today to schedule a test drive or learn more about this beautiful machine. Our team is ready to provide you with all the information you need to make this dream car yours.

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

24,591 KM

Details Description Features

$86,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

2LT Stingray Coupe 2LT

Watch This Vehicle
12779021

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

2LT Stingray Coupe 2LT

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

  1. 12779021
  2. 12779021
  3. 12779021
  4. 12779021
  5. 12779021
  6. 12779021
  7. 12779021
  8. 12779021
  9. 12779021
Contact Seller

$86,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,591KM
VIN 1G1YB2D48N5117883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 24,591 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of the open road with the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 2LT in a striking red finish. This rear-wheel-drive marvel is precision engineered to offer incredible handling and an exhilarating drive.
The Corvettes iconic silhouette is only enhanced by its vibrant red exterior, while the sleek lines and aerodynamic design speak to its legendary status. Inside, youre welcomed by luxurious leather seats and a leather steering wheel, both heated for your comfort. With power seats and windows, every drive feels effortlessly luxurious.
Stay connected with an advanced technology suite that includes a comprehensive navigation system, a heads-up display, and a backup camera to assist in parking. Enjoy entertainment on the go with a satellite radio and smart device integration, all while keeping connected with the built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. Safety features like lane assist and a prominent Bluetooth connection ensure you stay in control and focused at all times.
This Corvette is perfect for driving enthusiasts and sports car aficionados looking for a blend of performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology. Contact us today to schedule a test drive or learn more about this beautiful machine. Our team is ready to provide you with all the information you need to make this dream car yours.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD 4dr LT w/1LT 54,065 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech Ultimate Tech IVT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech Ultimate Tech IVT 110,039 KM $18,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Conv V6 for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Conv V6 53,221 KM $26,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$86,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2022 Chevrolet Corvette