Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

93,127 KM

Details Features

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT FWD LT

Watch This Vehicle
12516657

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT FWD LT

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

  1. 12516657
  2. 12516657
  3. 12516657
Contact Seller

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,127KM
VIN 3GNAXKEV3NL307695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,127 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD 4dr LT w/1LT 72,806 KM $20,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT w/1LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT w/1LT 151,699 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S for sale in St Catharines, ON
2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S 117,988 KM $7,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2022 Chevrolet Equinox