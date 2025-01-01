$24,988+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Medium Ash Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 10894A
- Mileage 52,063 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the versatility of the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS in a classic white finish, combined with front-wheel drive handling that offers a smooth and reliable ride. Perfect for those who value practicality and performance, this SUV is powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder engine, equipped with a seamless automatic transmission, ensuring an efficient and enjoyable driving experience.
This Equinox boasts stylish alloy wheels and a clean, sleek exterior thats sure to turn heads. The interior is thoughtfully designed with comforts such as heated mirrors and front seats that make every drive a pleasure, even on colder days. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, and the assurance of features like power windows and a remote start system that puts you in control.
The technological offerings in this model are extensive, including a backup camera for enhanced safety, Bluetooth connectivity, and smart device integration for seamless communication and entertainment. Stay connected on the go with a Wi-Fi hotspot and enjoy the variety of satellite radio. Safety is also prioritized with lane assist technology that helps keep you on the right track.
Ideal for both families and individuals who appreciate functional design and technology-backed safety, this Chevrolet Equinox LS is ready to accommodate your lifestyle. For more details or to arrange a test drive, contact our dealership today. Dont miss your chance to own a vehicle that effortlessly combines practicality and innovation.
