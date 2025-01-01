Menu
Experience the versatility of the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS in a classic white finish, combined with front-wheel drive handling that offers a smooth and reliable ride. Perfect for those who value practicality and performance, this SUV is powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder engine, equipped with a seamless automatic transmission, ensuring an efficient and enjoyable driving experience. This Equinox boasts stylish alloy wheels and a clean, sleek exterior thats sure to turn heads. The interior is thoughtfully designed with comforts such as heated mirrors and front seats that make every drive a pleasure, even on colder days. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, and the assurance of features like power windows and a remote start system that puts you in control. The technological offerings in this model are extensive, including a backup camera for enhanced safety, Bluetooth connectivity, and smart device integration for seamless communication and entertainment. Stay connected on the go with a Wi-Fi hotspot and enjoy the variety of satellite radio. Safety is also prioritized with lane assist technology that helps keep you on the right track. Ideal for both families and individuals who appreciate functional design and technology-backed safety, this Chevrolet Equinox LS is ready to accommodate your lifestyle. For more details or to arrange a test drive, contact our dealership today. Dont miss your chance to own a vehicle that effortlessly combines practicality and innovation.

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

52,063 KM

$24,988

12806020

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
52,063KM
VIN 2GNAXHEV2N6106197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Medium Ash Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 10894A
  • Mileage 52,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

