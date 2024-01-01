$38,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD Custom Trail Boss
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD Custom Trail Boss
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$38,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,437KM
VIN 1GCPYCEKXNZ118644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black;jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 6065B
- Mileage 93,437 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!
This Chevrolet Silverado is a highly refined truck created to be as comfortable as it is capable. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Redesigned in 2022 the Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 93,437 kms. It's black;jet black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500 LTD's trim level is Custom Trail Boss. Stepping up to this Custom Trail Boss is an excellent choice as it loaded with some excellent standard features like unique aluminum wheels and Chevrolet's Z71 Off-road suspension with 2 inch lift, automatic locking rear differential, trailering package and skid protection plates. Additional features include a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and painted bumpers, cruise control plus easy to clean rubber floors. This awesome trucks also has remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Hitch, Cruise Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $298.18 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Off-Road Suspension| Apple CarPlay| Android Auto| Aluminum Wheels| Remote Keyless Entry| Tow Hitch| Cruise Control| Rear View Camera| Touch Screen| Streaming Audio| Teen Driver Technology| Locking Tailgate| Skid Plates| 4G LTE| LED Lights
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500