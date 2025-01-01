$49,988+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD LT Trail Boss Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT Trail Boss
$49,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,695 KM
Vehicle Description
Meet the white 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss, a powerful 44 with automatic transmission that promises impressive handling on and off the road. This robust truck is equipped with a formidable 5.3L 8-cylinder engine, generating 355 horsepower at 5600 RPM to tackle tough terrains with ease.
The Silverados exterior exudes strength with its bold design, while alloy wheels add a touch of sophistication. The Crew Cab Short Box offers versatility and ample space for all your gear. Step inside to find a sleek black interior adorned with comfort-focused features like power seats, power windows, and a leather-wrapped, heated steering wheel. Stay connected and entertained with options including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration, ensuring every drive is enjoyable.
Technology meets safety in the Silverado, as it boasts a Wi-Fi hotspot and satellite radio to keep passengers entertained, along with modern safety features like heated mirrors for enhanced visibility. The convenience of remote start and keyless entry adds to the trucks appeal, making it a reliable companion for any journey.
If youre an adventurous spirit seeking a blend of rugged capability and modern conveniences, the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss is your ideal match. Contact our dealership today to learn more about this remarkable vehicle and see it in action.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
