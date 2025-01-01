Menu
Account
Sign In
Meet the white 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss, a powerful 44 with automatic transmission that promises impressive handling on and off the road. This robust truck is equipped with a formidable 5.3L 8-cylinder engine, generating 355 horsepower at 5600 RPM to tackle tough terrains with ease. The Silverados exterior exudes strength with its bold design, while alloy wheels add a touch of sophistication. The Crew Cab Short Box offers versatility and ample space for all your gear. Step inside to find a sleek black interior adorned with comfort-focused features like power seats, power windows, and a leather-wrapped, heated steering wheel. Stay connected and entertained with options including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration, ensuring every drive is enjoyable. Technology meets safety in the Silverado, as it boasts a Wi-Fi hotspot and satellite radio to keep passengers entertained, along with modern safety features like heated mirrors for enhanced visibility. The convenience of remote start and keyless entry adds to the trucks appeal, making it a reliable companion for any journey. If youre an adventurous spirit seeking a blend of rugged capability and modern conveniences, the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss is your ideal match. Contact our dealership today to learn more about this remarkable vehicle and see it in action.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

84,695 KM

Details Description Features

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD LT Trail Boss Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle
12705063

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD LT Trail Boss Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT Trail Boss

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

  1. 12705063
  2. 12705063
  3. 12705063
  4. 12705063
  5. 12705063
  6. 12705063
Contact Seller

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,695KM
VIN 3GCPYFEDXNG204040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Meet the white 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss, a powerful 44 with automatic transmission that promises impressive handling on and off the road. This robust truck is equipped with a formidable 5.3L 8-cylinder engine, generating 355 horsepower at 5600 RPM to tackle tough terrains with ease.
The Silverados exterior exudes strength with its bold design, while alloy wheels add a touch of sophistication. The Crew Cab Short Box offers versatility and ample space for all your gear. Step inside to find a sleek black interior adorned with comfort-focused features like power seats, power windows, and a leather-wrapped, heated steering wheel. Stay connected and entertained with options including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration, ensuring every drive is enjoyable.
Technology meets safety in the Silverado, as it boasts a Wi-Fi hotspot and satellite radio to keep passengers entertained, along with modern safety features like heated mirrors for enhanced visibility. The convenience of remote start and keyless entry adds to the trucks appeal, making it a reliable companion for any journey.
If youre an adventurous spirit seeking a blend of rugged capability and modern conveniences, the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss is your ideal match. Contact our dealership today to learn more about this remarkable vehicle and see it in action.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT Trail Boss for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT Trail Boss 84,695 KM $49,988 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS FWD 4dr 2RS for sale in St Catharines, ON
2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS FWD 4dr 2RS 56,397 KM $27,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Ultimate Ultimate Sedan for sale in St Catharines, ON
2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Ultimate Ultimate Sedan 120,250 KM $20,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500