Experience urban driving at its finest with the vibrant red 2022 Chevrolet Spark 1LT, a compact and efficient FWD sedan that promises nimble handling perfect for city streets. With its distinctively sporty styling, the Chevrolet Spark turns heads with elegant alloy wheels and heated mirrors. Step inside to a modern and comfortable interior where convenience meets technology. The spacious cabin showcases keyless entry, power windows, and smart device integration, ensuring an enjoyable drive at every turn. Stay connected and entertained with advanced technologies like a Bluetooth connection, satellite radio, and a convenient Wi-Fi hotspot. Your journeys feel safer with features such as a backup camera and brake assist, providing peace of mind for the conscientious driver. Ideal for the urban explorer seeking a stylish and tech-savvy commute or the budget-conscious buyer looking for reliable, fuel-efficient transport, the Chevrolet Spark 1LT might be your perfect match.

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
48,682KM
VIN KL8CD6SA2NC019111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/dark Anderson Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 10712A
  • Mileage 48,682 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience urban driving at its finest with the vibrant red 2022 Chevrolet Spark 1LT, a compact and efficient FWD sedan that promises nimble handling perfect for city streets.
With its distinctively sporty styling, the Chevrolet Spark turns heads with elegant alloy wheels and heated mirrors. Step inside to a modern and comfortable interior where convenience meets technology. The spacious cabin showcases keyless entry, power windows, and smart device integration, ensuring an enjoyable drive at every turn.
Stay connected and entertained with advanced technologies like a Bluetooth connection, satellite radio, and a convenient Wi-Fi hotspot. Your journeys feel safer with features such as a backup camera and brake assist, providing peace of mind for the conscientious driver.
Ideal for the urban explorer seeking a stylish and tech-savvy commute or the budget-conscious buyer looking for reliable, fuel-efficient transport, the Chevrolet Spark 1LT might be your perfect match. Contact us today to learn more about this dynamic vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

