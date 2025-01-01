$16,988+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Spark
1LT 4dr HB CVT 1LT
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Jet Black/dark Anderson Silver Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 10712A
- Mileage 48,682 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience urban driving at its finest with the vibrant red 2022 Chevrolet Spark 1LT, a compact and efficient FWD sedan that promises nimble handling perfect for city streets.
With its distinctively sporty styling, the Chevrolet Spark turns heads with elegant alloy wheels and heated mirrors. Step inside to a modern and comfortable interior where convenience meets technology. The spacious cabin showcases keyless entry, power windows, and smart device integration, ensuring an enjoyable drive at every turn.
Stay connected and entertained with advanced technologies like a Bluetooth connection, satellite radio, and a convenient Wi-Fi hotspot. Your journeys feel safer with features such as a backup camera and brake assist, providing peace of mind for the conscientious driver.
Ideal for the urban explorer seeking a stylish and tech-savvy commute or the budget-conscious buyer looking for reliable, fuel-efficient transport, the Chevrolet Spark 1LT might be your perfect match. Contact us today to learn more about this dynamic vehicle!
Vehicle Features
833-977-1235