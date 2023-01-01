$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
AWD Back Up Cam Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start
Location
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
25,504KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10009998
- Stock #: 16348
- VIN: KL79MRSL3NB079857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Glow Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,504 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
