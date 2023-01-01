Menu
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

25,504 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD Back Up Cam Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD Back Up Cam Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,504KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10009998
  • Stock #: 16348
  • VIN: KL79MRSL3NB079857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Glow Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,504 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

