$26,988+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS AWD 4dr RS
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS AWD 4dr RS
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 10707A
- Mileage 70,249 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD 4dr RS, finished in a crisp white, offers an impressive all-wheel drivetrain ensuring excellent handling and control on any terrain. This SUV is not only practical but also stylish, with its bold exterior and eye-catching alloy wheels that make a strong statement on the road.
Step inside and immerse yourself in comfort. The interior is designed to impress with luxurious touches such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated front seats, and heated mirrors for those chilly Canadian mornings. The convenience of keyless entry, power-adjustable seats, and power windows enhance your driving experience.
Stay connected and safe with a suite of advanced technologies. Enjoy seamless music and infotainment via smart device integration, satellite radio, and a reliable Wi-Fi hotspot built in. With a backup camera, lane assist, remote start, and Bluetooth connection, the TrailBlazer prioritizes your safety and convenience.
This vehicle is perfect for tech-savvy families and adventure seekers. To experience this blend of style, comfort, and technology for yourself, please contact our dealership. Dont miss out on the opportunity to drive away in this remarkable Chevrolet TrailBlazer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
Brian Cullen Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
833-977-1235