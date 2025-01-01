Menu
The 2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD 4dr RS, finished in a crisp white, offers an impressive all-wheel drivetrain ensuring excellent handling and control on any terrain. This SUV is not only practical but also stylish, with its bold exterior and eye-catching alloy wheels that make a strong statement on the road. Step inside and immerse yourself in comfort. The interior is designed to impress with luxurious touches such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated front seats, and heated mirrors for those chilly Canadian mornings. The convenience of keyless entry, power-adjustable seats, and power windows enhance your driving experience. Stay connected and safe with a suite of advanced technologies. Enjoy seamless music and infotainment via smart device integration, satellite radio, and a reliable Wi-Fi hotspot built in. With a backup camera, lane assist, remote start, and Bluetooth connection, the TrailBlazer prioritizes your safety and convenience. This vehicle is perfect for tech-savvy families and adventure seekers. To experience this blend of style, comfort, and technology for yourself, please contact our dealership. Dont miss out on the opportunity to drive away in this remarkable Chevrolet TrailBlazer.

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

70,249 KM

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS AWD 4dr RS

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS AWD 4dr RS

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
70,249KM
VIN KL79MUSL2NB129411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 10707A
  • Mileage 70,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

