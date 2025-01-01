$24,998+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS w/Sun + Gate Pkg
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
66,048KM
VIN KL79MUSL6NB038402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,048 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer is for sale today.
The 2022 Trailblazer is spacious, bold and has the technology and capability to help you get up and get out there. Whether the trail you blaze is on the pavement or off of it, this incredible Trailblazer is ready to be your partner through it all. Striking style is the first thing you'll notice about this SUV. Its sculpted design and bold proportions give it a fresh, modern feel. While its capable chassis and seating for the whole family means this SUV is ready for what's next. The spacious interior features a versatile center console that keeps items within easy reach. Your passengers will stay comfortable with plenty of rear-seat leg room and tons of spots to store their things.This SUV has 66,048 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
