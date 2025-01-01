$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Dodge Durango
R/T
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,609KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT9NC223555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,609 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Keyless Entry, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitoring, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Dodge Durango is for sale today.
Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2022 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 57,609 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is R/T. With a HEMI badge and striking red styling, this R/T lets everyone know you mean business. Sport tuned suspension and a huge motor help you rule the road, while Uconnect 5 with navigation helps you find the right one. Additional tech upgrades include Alpine premium audio and a separate touchscreen display. With a heated steering wheel, memory settings, and heated leather seats keeping your cabin comfy and cozy while Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plays all your favorite tunes, every drive is a refreshing experience in this Durango. Remote keyless entry, remote start, a power liftgate, and rain sensing wipers provide a high level of convenience in this SUV. Parking sensors, blind spot detection, and a rear view camera help you drive this full size SUV in the tightest parking lots, while fog lamps and aluminum wheels offer tons of style.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJCT9NC223555.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
