2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT 3rd Row Seat Back Up Camera Power Liftgate
46,485KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10173183
- Stock #: 16432
- VIN: 2C4RC1ZG9NR131607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,485 KM
