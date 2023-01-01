2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 4 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10173183

10173183 Stock #: 16432

16432 VIN: 2C4RC1ZG9NR131607

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,485 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.