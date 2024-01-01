$32,195+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks HEATED FRONT SEATS | TRAILER TOW PKG | TECH PKG
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 37,803 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance & Handling
3.80 Axle Ratio for smooth power delivery
Four-wheel independent suspension and front/rear anti-roll bars for excellent handling
Brake assist and electronic stability control to enhance safety
Modern Comfort & Convenience
Dual-zone automatic temperature control
Heated leather-trimmed sport bucket seats and a heated steering wheel
Power driver and passenger seats for personalized comfort
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System with SiriusXM Radio and 6 speakers
Tech & Safety Features
Exterior Parking Camera Rear and Rear Parking Sensors
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Auto High-beam Headlights and Rain-sensing wipers for optimal visibility
Advanced airbag system, including knee and side-impact airbags
Stylish Exterior
Sleek design with 18''' Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels
Roof rack with rails for added utility
Heated door mirrors and fully automatic headlights
Additional Highlights
Split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo space
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Remote keyless entry and a security system for peace of mind
This SUV is perfect for family trips, daily commutes, or weekend adventures. Don't miss the chance to drive a vehicle that combines style, comfort, and technology all in one package.
Contact us today to schedule a test drive!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
+ taxes & licensing
