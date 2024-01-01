2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Menu
Account
Sign In
Get ready to elevate your driving experience with this exceptional SUV, combining comfort, style, and advanced technology. Here is why this vehicle stands out:<br><br>Performance & Handling<br><br>3.80 Axle Ratio for smooth power delivery<br>Four-wheel independent suspension and front/rear anti-roll bars for excellent handling<br>Brake assist and electronic stability control to enhance safety<br><br>Modern Comfort & Convenience<br><br>Dual-zone automatic temperature control<br>Heated leather-trimmed sport bucket seats and a heated steering wheel<br>Power driver and passenger seats for personalized comfort<br>SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System with SiriusXM Radio and 6 speakers<br><br>Tech & Safety Features<br><br>Exterior Parking Camera Rear and Rear Parking Sensors<br>Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist<br>Auto High-beam Headlights and Rain-sensing wipers for optimal visibility<br>Advanced airbag system, including knee and side-impact airbags<br><br>Stylish Exterior<br><br>Sleek design with 18 Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels<br>Roof rack with rails for added utility<br>Heated door mirrors and fully automatic headlights<br><br>Additional Highlights<br><br>Split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo space<br>Steering wheel-mounted audio controls<br>Remote keyless entry and a security system for peace of mind<br><br>This SUV is perfect for family trips, daily commutes, or weekend adventures. Dont miss the chance to drive a vehicle that combines style, comfort, and technology all in one package.<br><br>Contact us today to schedule a test drive!<p> </p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p> <p>INSGMT</p>

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

37,803 KM

Details Description Features

$32,195

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks HEATED FRONT SEATS | TRAILER TOW PKG | TECH PKG

Watch This Vehicle
11985984

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks HEATED FRONT SEATS | TRAILER TOW PKG | TECH PKG

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,195

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,803KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C68NRD07264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 37,803 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to elevate your driving experience with this exceptional SUV, combining comfort, style, and advanced technology. Here is why this vehicle stands out:

Performance & Handling

3.80 Axle Ratio for smooth power delivery
Four-wheel independent suspension and front/rear anti-roll bars for excellent handling
Brake assist and electronic stability control to enhance safety

Modern Comfort & Convenience

Dual-zone automatic temperature control
Heated leather-trimmed sport bucket seats and a heated steering wheel
Power driver and passenger seats for personalized comfort
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System with SiriusXM Radio and 6 speakers

Tech & Safety Features

Exterior Parking Camera Rear and Rear Parking Sensors
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Auto High-beam Headlights and Rain-sensing wipers for optimal visibility
Advanced airbag system, including knee and side-impact airbags

Stylish Exterior

Sleek design with 18''' Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels
Roof rack with rails for added utility
Heated door mirrors and fully automatic headlights

Additional Highlights

Split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo space
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Remote keyless entry and a security system for peace of mind

This SUV is perfect for family trips, daily commutes, or weekend adventures. Don't miss the chance to drive a vehicle that combines style, comfort, and technology all in one package.

Contact us today to schedule a test drive!



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks HEATED FRONT SEATS | TRAILER TOW PKG | TECH PKG for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks HEATED FRONT SEATS | TRAILER TOW PKG | TECH PKG 37,803 KM $32,195 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 198,000 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Explorer Limited HEATED FRONT SEATS | LEATHER INTERIOR for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 Ford Explorer Limited HEATED FRONT SEATS | LEATHER INTERIOR 152,732 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-8791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,195

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Bronco Sport