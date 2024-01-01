$30,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid **TITANIUM ELITE PKG**
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid **TITANIUM ELITE PKG**
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,769KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ6NUA75182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,769 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED AWD !! NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, PARK SENSORS, COLLISION SENSORS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT, HEADS UP DISPLAY, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, AUTO HIGH BEAM
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Ford Escape is for sale today.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 62,769 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium Hybrid. Stepping up to this premium Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with heated sport contour premium seats that are powered in the front, exclusive aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio paired with a premium Bang and Olufsen audio system, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter plus unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with active park assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, active park assist, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking with evasion assist and cross traffic alert plus so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9DZ6NUA75182.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2022 Ford Escape