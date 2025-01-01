Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2022 Ford F-150 is for sale today. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 39,788 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP5NFA99452 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP5NFA99452</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2022 Ford F-150

39,788 KM

Details Description

$53,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
12957686

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat - Low Mileage

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$53,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,788KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP5NFA99452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2022 Ford F-150 is for sale today.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 39,788 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP5NFA99452.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van WT Cargo Van for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van WT Cargo Van 148,574 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 **6.2L V8 ENGINE** for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 **6.2L V8 ENGINE** 122,130 KM $44,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Coupe - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2016 Nissan 370Z Coupe - Low Mileage 78,896 KM $25,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,500

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2022 Ford F-150