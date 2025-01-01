$40,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$40,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,720KM
VIN 1FTFW1E58NFA33710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting, Rear View Camera, Chrome Exterior Accents, 4G LTE
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 99,720 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E58NFA33710.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 99,720 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E58NFA33710.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman Clubman ALL4 - Low Mileage 44,610 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i CONVENIENCE 154,306 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD - Low Mileage 49,270 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$40,998
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2022 Ford F-150