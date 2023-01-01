$74,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$74,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2022 Ford F-150
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$74,998
+ taxes & licensing
10,801KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9557665
- Stock #: D7878
- VIN: 1FTFW1ED1NFB62413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D7878
- Mileage 10,801 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 10,801 kms. It's atlas blue metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ED1NFB62413.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2