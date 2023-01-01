2022 Ford F-150

$74,998 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 8 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9557665

9557665 Stock #: D7878

D7878 VIN: 1FTFW1ED1NFB62413

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D7878

Mileage 10,801 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.