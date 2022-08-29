Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford Mustang

5,758 KM

Details Description Features

$47,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Mustang

2022 Ford Mustang

GT BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE | FRONT BUCKET SEATS |

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Mustang

GT BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE | FRONT BUCKET SEATS |

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

  1. 9031750
  2. 9031750
  3. 9031750
  4. 9031750
  5. 9031750
  6. 9031750
  7. 9031750
  8. 9031750
  9. 9031750
  10. 9031750
  11. 9031750
  12. 9031750
  13. 9031750
  14. 9031750
  15. 9031750
  16. 9031750
  17. 9031750
  18. 9031750
  19. 9031750
  20. 9031750
  21. 9031750
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,495

+ taxes & licensing

5,758KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9031750
  • Stock #: 50-612
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF0N5109191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 50-612
  • Mileage 5,758 KM

Vehicle Description

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cloth Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" x 8" Machined-Face Aluminum.


GT 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT RWD 6-Speed Manual
Black

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls



Don't Delay! With over 140 Sales Professionals Promoting this Pre-Owned Vehicle through 17 Dealerships Representing 11 Communities Across Ontario, this Great Value Won't Last Long!



AutoIQ proudly offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. Buy with Complete Confidence. You won't be disappointed!



PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

2019 Ford Escape SE ...
 29,495 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 82,101 KM
$37,695 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer X...
 57,375 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-8791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory