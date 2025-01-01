Menu
This 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van is for sale today. 

This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver, this Ford Transit can get it done. With a layout that was carefully designed to maximize efficiency, this cargo van is ready for the job!This van has 76,836 kms. Its agate black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

2022 Ford Transit

76,836 KM

Details Description

2022 Ford Transit

Cargo Van MR CARGO RWD

12724626

2022 Ford Transit

Cargo Van MR CARGO RWD

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Used
76,836KM
VIN 1FTBR1C88NKA15752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 76,836 KM

Vehicle Description


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van is for sale today.

This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver, this Ford Transit can get it done. With a layout that was carefully designed to maximize efficiency, this cargo van is ready for the job!This van has 76,836 kms. It's agate black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTBR1C88NKA15752.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
