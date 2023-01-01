Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist!</b> Sleek style, effortless capability, and a design motif of usability, this 2022 Terrain shows you what Professional Grade means. This 2022 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. This 2022 GMC Terrain shows that Professional Grade is more than an idea, its a way of life. From endless details that relentlessly improve the SUVs usability, to striking style, and amazing capability, this 2022 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what youd expect from the Professional Grade SUV. For the next step in the evolution of the crossover and small SUV segment, dont miss this GMC Terrain. This low mileage SUV has just 9,315 kms. Its black in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our Terrains trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this off-road ready Terrain AT4 is an awesome decision as it comes loaded with leather front seats with memory settings, a large colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus its also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain AT4 also includes an off-road skid plate, dark exterior accents, gloss black aluminum wheels and exclusive interior accents, power rear liftgate, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill decent control, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$290.53</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

2022 GMC Terrain

9,315 KM

Details Description Features

$37,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Terrain

AT4 - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Terrain

AT4 - Low Mileage

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Contact Seller

$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
9,315KM
Used
VIN 3GKALYEV5NL183912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5269A
  • Mileage 9,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist!



Sleek style, effortless capability, and a design motif of usability, this 2022 Terrain shows you what Professional Grade means. This 2022 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



This 2022 GMC Terrain shows that Professional Grade is more than an idea, it's a way of life. From endless details that relentlessly improve the SUV's usability, to striking style, and amazing capability, this 2022 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV. For the next step in the evolution of the crossover and small SUV segment, don't miss this GMC Terrain. This low mileage SUV has just 9,315 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Terrain's trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this off-road ready Terrain AT4 is an awesome decision as it comes loaded with leather front seats with memory settings, a large colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain AT4 also includes an off-road skid plate, dark exterior accents, gloss black aluminum wheels and exclusive interior accents, power rear liftgate, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill decent control, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $290.53 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 - Low Mileage for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 GMC Terrain AT4 - Low Mileage 9,315 KM $37,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 325,240 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD RST for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD RST 50,838 KM $54,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Terrain