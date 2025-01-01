Menu
The 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport in striking black with a responsive FWD drivetrain sets a standard for handling and style. Its sleek body style paired with alloy wheels and a sunroof or moonroof emphasizes its commanding presence on the road. Inside, the Civic Sport is designed for comfort and convenience with heated front seats and a leather steering wheel that offer a touch of luxury. Keyless entry and remote start further simplify your driving experience, while the cabin offers a blend of practicality and style with smart device integration. Technological sophistication is central to this Civic, with a user-friendly backup camera and Bluetooth connection ensuring connectivity and safety. Driver assistance features like brake assist and lane assist, along with adaptive cruise control, provide peace of mind on every journey. A heated steering wheel completes an interior designed for both comfort and safety. If youre seeking a stylish, technologically advanced sedan with a reliable automatic transmission, the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport is an ideal match.

2022 Honda Civic

126,130 KM

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport Sport CVT Sedan

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport Sport CVT Sedan

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
126,130KM
VIN 2HGFE2F53NH104500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 10824A
  • Mileage 126,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235

2022 Honda Civic