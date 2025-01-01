$28,500+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V
Sport
2022 Honda CR-V
Sport
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$28,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,550KM
VIN 2HKRW2H43NH201099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,550 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise, Automatic Braking, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Honda CR-V is for sale today.
This stylish 2022 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical 2022 CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 93,550 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is Sport. This aggressive and stylish Sport trim adds a sunroof for breathtaking views. You get a remote that controls your sunroof, power liftgate, and power windows for ultimate convenience along with synthetic leather seats for comfort. Other additions include a heated steering wheel and Honda LaneWatch. This midsize SUV is ready to make memories with your family, featuring an incredible infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That assistance carries to the active safety suite complete with lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic braking, and a driver alertness monitor. Proximity keys with remote start offer awesome convenience, and heated seats make sure you always drive comfy.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2022 Honda CR-V