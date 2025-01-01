$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Hybrid Ultimate DCT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
76,400KM
VIN KMHLN4AJ0NU017082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wi-Fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is for sale today.
This 2022 Elantra Hybrid was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with the bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This sedan has 76,400 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra Hybrid's trim level is Ultimate DCT. This Ultimate Elantra takes infotainment and luxury to new levels with tech features like the Bose Premium Audio System, Blue Link wi-fi, and even more surprises while style and comfort features like leather seats, a sunroof, and chrome trim make your cabin a sanctuary. This Elantra is also equipped with an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, forward and rear collision assist, driver monitoring, blind spot assist, and automatic highbeams. The incredible feature list continues with heated power seats for comfort while voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth keeps you connected. Aluminum wheels and gorgeous styling make sure you stand out in a crowd while heated power side mirrors, proximity keyless entry with hands free cargo access, and a rear view camera make every day easier.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
