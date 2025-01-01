$20,998+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun and Tech
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,535KM
VIN KMHLM4AG9NU335337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E2218
- Mileage 72,535 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
This 2022 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This sedan has 72,535 kms. It's polar white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/Sun and Tech. This Sun and Tech Package adds a sunroof, a heated steering wheel, and a few more subtle tech features. This Preferred Elantra is a great choice if you want a more convenient car that comes with proximity keys that allow hands free cargo access, and a safer drive with blind spot and rear collision assist. This Elantra is also equipped with an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, forward collision assist, driver monitoring, and automatic highbeams. The incredible feature list continues with heated power seats for comfort while voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth keeps you connected. Aluminum wheels and gorgeous styling make sure you stand out in a crowd while heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera make every day easier.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
