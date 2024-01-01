$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,453KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8K2CAB5NU770744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,453 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Hyundai Kona is for sale today.
With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 80,453 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Low Mileage 13,970 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A6 2.0T Technik 132,218 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX - Low Mileage 56,858 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2022 Hyundai KONA