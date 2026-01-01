$21,500+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Sonata
PREFERRED
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,572KM
VIN KMHL24JA9NA245561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hampton Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,572 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Assist, Adaptive Cruise, Proximity Key, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accessories
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Hyundai Sonata is for sale today.
Sonata continues to raise the bar in the midsize sedan segment with the ubiquitous Sonata, and this 2022 iteration is no exception. Engineered to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride with premium interior build materials and a refined power train, occupants are cocooned in tranquility with every drive. Exceptional reliability and great value ensure that this 2022 Sonata stays on top in the ever-competitive sedan segment. This sedan has 67,572 km. It's Hampton Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Sonata is a fantastic sedan, stuffed full of incredible features like heated seats and steering wheel, remote start, and proximity keyless entry with cargo access. Stay connected during your busy days using the voice activated touchscreen infotainment system complete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a hands free Bluetooth phone system. This family friendly sedan also helps you keep your precious cargo safe employing a comprehensive driver assistance suite including lane keep assist, forward and rear collision assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and driver attention monitoring. Chrome trim, automatic highbeams, and aluminum wheels make sure you do it all in style.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2022 Hyundai Sonata