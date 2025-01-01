$28,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred **LOW KMS - CLEAN CF**
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred **LOW KMS - CLEAN CF**
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$28,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,037KM
VIN KM8JBCAE8NU099401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,037 KM
Vehicle Description
UNDER 50,000 KMS !! AWD !! REAR CAMERA, FORWARD SAFETY W/BRAKING, LANE SAFETY W/ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AUTO HIGH BEAM, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, 17-INCH ALLOY WHEELS
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This low mileage SUV has just 49,037 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. This Tucson Preferred adds some surprising tech features like a heated steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and blind spot assist to make every drive easier. Additional features include voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a Bluetooth hands free phone system. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This low mileage SUV has just 49,037 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. This Tucson Preferred adds some surprising tech features like a heated steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and blind spot assist to make every drive easier. Additional features include voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a Bluetooth hands free phone system. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport 109,557 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX A-Spec Sh-Awd 118,051 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX 155,711 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$28,500
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2022 Hyundai Tucson